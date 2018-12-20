You can't escape holiday gift giving — and receiving — and you shouldn't have to. When I shop for others and myself, I try really hard to only buy only a few, well-made things. Things that give value. Things that will last. Navigating all the Holiday Sales can be tricky. But, if you have a strategy and a list, you can save some money and make a lot of people really happy. These are the actual gifts I'm giving this year. And I can't think of a higher personal recommendation than that.

That's what I'm giving — and getting — this year. Or at least that's what I'm planning, even though no holiday plan survives impact with Blackvember Fest intact. None. So, let me know what you're giving — and getting — so we can crowd source an even bigger, better list together.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.