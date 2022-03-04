Apple is reportedly working on a new type of display that will have a higher resolution than the current Pro Display XDR.

A new report by 9to5Mac outs a new Apple Studio Display that would reportedly come with an impressive 7K resolution. For reference, the current Pro Display XDR tops out at 6K and already looks stunning.

The report notes that it isn't yet clear whether this display would replace Apple's current Pro Display XDR or if it could sit above it in the lineup. Questions must also be asked about what this kind of display could cost given its reported resolution.

That resolution could be something quite impressive depending on the size of the screen being offered.

Pro Display XDR has a 32-inch 6K (6016 x 3384) panel with 218 pixels per inch. A higher resolution could mean that the new Apple Studio Display will have a higher pixel density of 245 PPI or that it will keep the same 218 PPI as the Pro Display XDR but on a larger 36-inch panel.

This new Apple Studio Display is thought to be the J327 product that was being tested in July of last year, complete with Apple silicon built in.

9to5Mac reported in July 2021 that Apple had been testing a new external display under the codename "J327" with a built-in A13 chip. It turns out that, according to our sources, the Apple Studio Display is the same J327 model – meaning that Apple has still been working on an external display with a dedicated Apple Silicon chip.

The report doesn't make it clear whether the 36-inch reference is based on information shared by a source, however. We also don't yet know when this display will arrive, although a March 8 event is planned. It's possible this display could be announced alongside a new MacBook Pro but that also is far from confirmed at this point.

All we really know about the March 8 event is that we will see a new iPhone SE but everything else is up in the air for now.