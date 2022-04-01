What you need to know
- Strategy Analytics has released its insight into the 2021 smartphone applications processor market.
- It says Apple took some 26% of the market share of revenue last year.
- That is very close behind MediaTek, but a long way off leader Qualcomm.
New insight from Strategy Analytics into the smartphones applications processor market says that Apple took 26% of the revenue in the sector last year.
The report says that the market as a whole grew by some 23 percent to $30.8 billion last year, with Qualcomm, MediaTek, Apple, Samsung, and Unisoc rounding out the top five.
Qualcomm retains the lead with a 37.7% market share, despite Mediatek, which took second place with a 26.3% share, having a 75 million unit lead over the former. That was only just enough to beat Apple's 26% share. All but Samsung in the top five increased their share from the year before.
While the report doesn't break down which of Apple's smartphone chips drove this increase, it is likely that the A-series chips in the iPhone 12 and newer iPhone 13 were largely responsible.
The top-selling Android chips were Snapdragon's 888/888+, 750G and 662, and Dimensity 700 series, while Google took a paltry 0.1% share with its new Pixel Tensor chip.
5G was also a big driving factor in the growth, with 5-G capable AP shipments up 84% year-on-year, accounting for 46% of total smartphone APs shipped last year.
SA further states that TSMC, a mainstay supplier of Apple's best iPhone chips, accounted for some 75% of all smartphone APs shipped last year.
Reports indicate Apple will unveil a new iPhone 14 later this year, but that only the 'Pro' variant in the lineup will get a new processor, with the regular iPhone retaining the current model.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Improve your music, gaming, or partying with this excellent speaker
A reliable Bluetooth speaker like the EasySMX VKF2PRO can improve your music, gaming, and movie experiences. These can even connect together for party stereo.
Apple makes fresh bid to comply with Dutch App Store rules
Apple has made a further change to its offering to developers of dating apps in the Netherlands in a fresh bid to comply with new laws.
Craig Federighi reveals why some people get iPhone updates before others
Apple's SVP of software engineering Craig Federighi has revealed Apple rolls out its iOS updates incrementally.
These accessories will go great with your Apple AirTags
Apple's AirTag doesn't have any hooks or adhesive for attaching to your precious items. Luckily there are plenty of accessories for that purpose, both from Apple and third parties.