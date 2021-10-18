What you need to know
- A new report details the unannounced Beats Fit Pro.
- The new wireless earbuds will adopt a number of AirPods features.
- The Beats Fit Pro will reportedly launch the week of November 1.
At today's "Unleashed" event, Apple announced its long-awaited 3rd generation AirPods. The new earbuds feature a new design, support for Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and are sweat and water-resistant.
While Apple didn't mention Beats at the event, the company is reportedly not far off from releasing a new pair of earbuds from that brand.
As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple is going to announce the Beats Fit Pro on November 1 with a release a few days later. The new earbuds, which will resemble the Beats Studio Buds, will feature Apple's H1 chip for easy pairing and Active Noise Cancellation.
9to5Mac has also learned that the new earbuds will achieve 6 hours of battery life with ANC or Transparency Mode turned on, or 7 hours with Adaptive EQ. Combined with the charging case, the new Beats earbuds deliver 27-30 hours of battery life. They are equipped with Class 1 Bluetooth and a built-in accelerometer to identify and reduce external noise when using the microphones.
Apple is also making the Beats Fit Pro more Android-friendly. Like Beats Studio Buds, Beats' new earbuds will offer quick pairing, battery levels, and custom controls on Android through the Beats app. Beats Fit Pro are currently scheduled to be announced the week of November 1, with shipments beginning a few days later.
The Beats Fit Pro are expected to come in four colors: Black, Gray, Purple, and White. They will reportedly be announced on November 1 and released a few days later.
In addition to announcing the new 3rd generation AirPods, Apple also unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro, the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music called the Voice plan.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
