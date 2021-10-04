A new report claims that Apple's brand-new iPhone 13 costs around $20 more to build than the outgoing iPhone 12 Pro. That despite the fact that Apple sells the newer model for the same price as the old one.

According to data shared by TechInsights, Apple's new flagship device costs around $570 to build, whereas last year's model took less than $550 to put together.

It's likely that the additional costs came from the improved cameras, ProMotion display, and larger batteries not to mention the improved A15 Bionic chip. Apple's iPhone 13 PRo also costs considerably more than Samsung's own offering in the form of the Galaxy S21+.

We have completed the QTT cost analysis and estimate the sub-6 GHz iPhone 13 Pro A2636 has a higher build cost when compared to last year's iPhone 12 Pro A2341 mmWave model. The increased total cost is due to the higher estimated costs for the A15 processor, NAND memory, the display subsystem price, and an increase in the main enclosure cost, which impacted the total Non-electronic cost. We also compared the new iPhone 13 Pro with the competitive sub-6 GHz Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G mobile phone (normalizing the NAND size to 256 GB).

While many might have expected Apple to pass the additional costs onto the customer, that doesn't seem to be the case here. Apple sells the new iPhone 13 Pro for the same $999 that iPhone 12 Pro also started at.

The new iPhone 13 lineup consists of the best iPhones Apple has ever made, until next year at least. Let's hope that iPhone 14 doesn't see a price increase next time around.