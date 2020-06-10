Apple has told Apple Park staff that some will return to the office beginning June 15, according to a Bloomberg report. Apple sent a note to employees recently, informing them of the plan.

The initial return to work will be "very limited" with only specific people allowed into Apple Park and even then, only on specific days based on their role.

Just like Apple Stores, Apple Park will also see limits to the number of people allowed inside while social distancing will also need to be observed.

Apple also reiterated in the memo that it is limiting how many people are allowed in buildings and other work area simultaneously, implementing social distancing, taking temperatures and requiring employees at the office to pass a daily health check. It also "strongly encouraged" staff to take on-site or at-home Covid-19 tests provided by the company before returning.

Apple also told employees that masks will be mandatory across all of Apple's Silicon Valley offices. Some employees have already returned to Apple Park, although they are limited in number. It will be months before the full complement of Apple Park employees is back in the office.

Apple Park and other Apple offices, stores, and facilities have been closed for at least some period of time to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.