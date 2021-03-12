Reports indicate AirPods Max firmware update may have fixed battery drain

Users are reporting that Apple may have solved AirPods Max battery drain with a firmware update earlier this week.

From developer Guilherme Rambo:

AirPods Max battery usage in the Smart Case before and after the latest firmware update. I think they've fixed it.

AirPods Max battery usage in the Smart Case before and after the latest firmware update. I think they’ve fixed it. pic.twitter.com/upFLBw85Oq — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) March 12, 2021

The suggestion was echoed by Jason Cipriani who stated "I don't have fancy charts, but I'm seeing the same thing. Latest firmware for AirPods Max fixed the battery drain."

Not everyone is convinced though, at least one user saying the issue was still unversolved even after updating to the latest Firmware.

These are very early initial reports, so it will certainly take more time to establish whether the fix has worked, but the early signs are good.

The new firmware, 3C39 was released Tuesday, and whilst Apple never provides details on Firmware updates, it was highly speculated Apple was trying to address concerns of crazy batter drain in its latest AirPods. If the problem is sorted, then there's never been a better time to take advantage of the best AirPods Max Deals, including up to six months of free Apple Music and News+.

Rambo notes Apple seems to have also fixed a connectivity issue:

It also seems to have addressed an issue where the AirPods Max would crash shortly after being connected to a new device.

It also seems to have addressed an issue where the AirPods Max would crash shortly after being connected to a new device. — Guilherme Rambo (@_inside) March 12, 2021

Apple's AirPods Max are a luxurious audio experience with awesome noise cancellation, but the experience comes at a price, and you also have to use Apple's smart case.