Reports indicate AirPods Max firmware update may have fixed battery drain

What you need to know
- Apple may have solved the battery drain issue with AirPods Max.
- Users report improved battery life when switching to the latest firmware.
Users are reporting that Apple may have solved AirPods Max battery drain with a firmware update earlier this week.
From developer Guilherme Rambo:
AirPods Max battery usage in the Smart Case before and after the latest firmware update. I think they've fixed it.
The suggestion was echoed by Jason Cipriani who stated "I don't have fancy charts, but I'm seeing the same thing. Latest firmware for AirPods Max fixed the battery drain."
Not everyone is convinced though, at least one user saying the issue was still unversolved even after updating to the latest Firmware.
These are very early initial reports, so it will certainly take more time to establish whether the fix has worked, but the early signs are good.
The new firmware, 3C39 was released Tuesday, and whilst Apple never provides details on Firmware updates, it was highly speculated Apple was trying to address concerns of crazy batter drain in its latest AirPods. If the problem is sorted, then there's never been a better time to take advantage of the best AirPods Max Deals, including up to six months of free Apple Music and News+.
Rambo notes Apple seems to have also fixed a connectivity issue:
It also seems to have addressed an issue where the AirPods Max would crash shortly after being connected to a new device.
Apple's AirPods Max are a luxurious audio experience with awesome noise cancellation, but the experience comes at a price, and you also have to use Apple's smart case.
AirPods Max
Bottom line: AirPods Max provide a luxurious and premium headphone experience that works flawlessly across all of your Apple devices. They sound amazing, the ANC is even better than AirPods Pro, Spatial Audio is out of this world, and the battery lasts through a whole workday. The only bad thing about AirPods Max is that case.
Have you updated to the latest firmware? Let us know if you've seen an improvement in your battery life, or if it's still the same!
