What you need to know
- A pair of 1990s sneakers have appeared for auction with a current bid of $4,800.
- The sneakers are said to have been given to employees during a conference.
Now is your chance to represent your Apple fam with a pair of rare Apple sneakers. Heritage Auctions is currently offering a pair from the mid-1990s with the bidding sat at a cool $4,800 right now.
Said to have been given to Apple employees during a conference in the 90s, the shoes come boxed with a spare pair of shoelaces included. That's apparently a very rate situation and this is the first time we've seen a new, unworn pair of these shoes made available.
Here's the background story as the auction house has it.
These ultra rare sneakers were custom made for an one-time giveaway for Apple employees at a National Sales Conference in the mid-90s. This is the first brand new and never worn pair to be found and offered on the market. The pair of shoes are also accompanied by an alternative set of red shoelaces in the box, also never seen in previous auctions.
As for the condition, these things are essentially brand new and look almost as they did on day one. A snip at almost five grand!
Comes in original box with extra pair of laces. Adhesive residue to edges and insole; a few small stains to the vamps. Shoes have never been worn and have been stored in original box.
These things are pretty rare as far as Apple accessories go. Apple tends to give some of its best Apple Watch accessories to employees nowadays, but these sneakers are fire. Apple never did sell these things, but it's all about the wearables in 2021 with Apple Watch Series 6 and more.
