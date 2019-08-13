The continued expansion of Apple's improved Maps continues with the Northeast U.S. The larger rollout comes after the improved experience camera to places such as Texas, Louisiana, and Southern Mississippi.

According to reports, the more detailed Apple Maps is available in places like Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont, and New York. Last year, Apple said it was prepping to rebuild Maps from the ground up with street-level data and high resolution satellite imagery.

The revamped Apple Maps provides users with more detailed ground cover, foliage, pools, pedestrian pathways, and more.

In addition to offering more detailed information, Maps will get even better with the arrival of iOS 13. As Apple unveiled at WWDC in June, Maps is set to introduce features such as Favorites, Collections, and Look Around, the latter of which will allow users to explore cities from a street level.

Apple started to roll out the improved Maps last summer and aims to cover the entire U.S. by the end of 2019, followed by other countries next year.

