What you need to know
- The hugely awesome Toki Tori is available on GameClub.
- The puzzle-platformer is a classic iOS game.
- It debuted on the GameBoy Color in September 2001.
The ridiculously popular, hugely awesome, and just fantastically fun Toki Tori is now available for you to download as part of your GameClub subscription.
I did consider just making that the post. It's all you really need to know. But just in case one of you hasn't heard of Toki Tori before, here's what you're missing.
The game first arrived on the GameBoy Advance in September 2001 and since then it's been making its way around every platform you can think of. That lead to an iOS debut in 2010. But since then, things have gotten complicated.
After the original developers Two Tribes moved on from mobile, Toki Tori continued to evolve and found a home on the PC and Nintendo Switch. It's this modern version of Toki Tori that GameClub has brought back to mobile.
So what you're getting here is a modern game, designed to run on a modern platform. The story? Glad you asked!
In Toki Tori, you're on a quest to save your unhatched brothers and sisters whose eggs have been stolen and curiously placed all over loads of different levels, spread across four distinct worlds. Playing through the games unlocks loads of abilities which allows Toki Tori to overcome new challenges. You will eventually build bridges, create crates, freeze enemies, and so much more.
I'm sure by this point you're already heading to GameClub to get your egg fun on. If not, check out our GameClub review of sorts to find out why you should give them your $4.99 each month.
