The ridiculously popular, hugely awesome, and just fantastically fun Toki Tori is now available for you to download as part of your GameClub subscription.

I did consider just making that the post. It's all you really need to know. But just in case one of you hasn't heard of Toki Tori before, here's what you're missing.

The game first arrived on the GameBoy Advance in September 2001 and since then it's been making its way around every platform you can think of. That lead to an iOS debut in 2010. But since then, things have gotten complicated.