Playing Ring Fit Adventure is one of the best ways to excercise at home. Jogging in your living room with the leg strap in place or doing those ab workouts with the Ring-Con can get your heart rate going really fast. Thing is, with raised heart rate comes sweat, which not only can spread all over your expensive Joy-Cons and Ring Fit accessories, but can also stink pretty badly. You're definitely going to want to clean the controllers and accessories as time goes on. Here's how to safely and effectively clean and disinfect the Ring Fit Adventure Ring-Con and Leg Strap. How to clean the Ring-Con and Leg Strap Clean the Ring-Con

Clean the Leg Strap

Sanitize the plastic Ring-Con

Sanitize the fabric Leg Strap and Ring-Con handles We also have a guide on how to safely clean your Joy-Cons. What you will need

You will need a soft rag like a microfiber cleaning cloth or some other soft material. Having a smooth cloth is important since it won't scratch up the accessories and leave permanent marks. Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo You'll also want a mild detergent like dish soap or hand soap. If the detergent is too strong it might cause cosmetic damage to your Ring Fit Adventure accessories. If you're trying to clean any gunk out of the cracks and creases around the Ring-Con's Joy-Con mount, then you should grab some Q-tips as well. If you want to do more of a deep sanitizing clean, then you're going to need some disinfectant wipes, hot water, and dish soap. What to do before you start

Remove the Joy-Cons from both the Ring-Con and the Leg Strap. Then remove the velcro handles from the Ring-Con. These things need to be washed differently from everything else and they can get damaged if cleaned incorrectly. How to clean the Ring-Con

Get the cleaning cloth damp with warm water (you don't want the rag to be sopping wet) and then squirt a small amount of soap onto it. Wipe down the plastic ring removing any smudges, debris, or gunk that might have accumulated there. This might take multiple go overs until the plastic is clean.

Source: Rebecca Spear / iMore

The removed cloth handles might just be the dirtiest part of the Ring-Con, so don't forget to clean them as well. Once again, squirt a dab of soap onto a wet cloth. Scrub into the fabric handles and remove any stains or sweat marks you see. To clean the cracks around the Joy-Con mount, grab a Q-tip and gently scrape it against the walls. Repeat this process until all the gunk has been removed. When you're all done cleaning, place the Ring-Con and the Ring-Con's fabric handles in a clean location so they can dry. Make sure not to place them directly in the sunlight otherwise they might get damaged. Do not use the Ring-Con until it is completely dry. How to clean the Leg Strap

Remove the Joy-Con from the Leg Strap. Undo the velcro and pull the elastic loop out through the hole so that the Leg Strap is laying flat. Now get your rag wet with warm water and plop a small amount of soap onto it. Scrub the soapy cloth into the Leg Strap on any areas that need cleaning. Once you're satisfied that the Leg Strap has been cleaned enough, place it in a clean location so it can dry. Make sure not to place it directly in the sunlight or else it might get warped or damaged. Do not use the Leg Strap until it is completely dry. How to sanitize the plastic Ring-Con

Maybe someone in your household used the Ring-Con and Leg Strap while they were sick and you want to disinfect them. Or maybe you've purchased a used Ring Fit Adventure kit and want to make sure the accessories aren't crawling with germs. Whatever the reason, it's a good idea to disinfect these accessories once in a while. You're going to need some disinfectant wipes. These can help kill jerms without using potentially damaging chemicals on your accessories.

Bleach The important thing to know about bleach is to be sure you're using the type that disinfects. Specially scented bleach, for example, does not disinfect. Check the label before you buy. See at Amazon

See at Walmart

If you haven't done so already, remove the Joy-Cons and the fabric handles on the Ring-Con so you can clean the accessory without causing any damage. Wipe down the plastic parts of the Ring-Con with the disinfectant wipes like the ones offered by Clorox or Lysol. If disinfectant wipes are scarce, the CDC recommends a diluted solution of four teaspoons of bleach per quart of water. Make sure to use a bleach that's intended for disinfecting as some bleach solutions don't sanitize. Additionally, never mix bleach with any other household cleaners. Moisten a soft cloth (one that you don't mind getting bleached out) with the diluted bleach solution and wipe down the plastic parts of your Ring-Con. Don't use bleach on the fabric handles or else the color will change. Let the accessory air dry and do not use it until it has completely dried out. How to sanitize the Leg Strap and Ring-Con handles

Unlike the plastic Ring-Con, the Leg Strap and Ring-Con handles are almost entirely made of fabric, velcro, and elastic. To disinfect them, you'll need to go about cleaning them in an entirely different way.

Source: Rebecca Spear / iMore