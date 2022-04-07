Rocket League Sideswipe season 3 is here with a new 3v3 mode and more

What you need to know
- The popular Rocket League Sideswipe has a big new update for season 3.
- The newly updated game now includes a 3v3 limited-time mode.
- Game controller fixes, a new arena, and a spectator mode have all been added in this latest release.
The hugely popular Rocket League Sideswipe has begun its third season on iPhone and iPad and it brings with it a whole new limited-time mode — Threes.
As that name might suggest, Threes allows people to play 3v3 games rather than the normal 2v2, something that has been a popular request among fans of the game.
Other improvements include a new arena, spectator mode, and more.
This new season and update isn't all about new features, either. Developer Psyonix says that it has fixed a bug that caused some game controller users to find that their last button press was stuck plus a ton more. Those playing with touch controls are also going to be able to enjoy a new static joystick option, too.
The main patch notes include:
Want to show off your skills? A new spectator mode has been added for that very use case, developer Psyonix says in its release notes.
You can do what?! Prove it! Now you can private party up with friends, and select a spectator. Show off your skills, stalls and power shots with new friends and old.
Those who already have Rocket League Sideswipe installed should now see the update ready and waiting for them in the App Store. Everyone else can download the game now for free.
Rocket League Sideswipe is one game that you'll probably want to pair with a controller — be sure to check out our collection of the best game controllers for your iPhone before you do!
