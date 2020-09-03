According to Sigmund Judge from Screen Times, Apple TV's upcoming film "On The Rocks" will not only premiere on the company's streaming service but make its way into theaters as well.

Judge tweeted out that A24, the studio behind the picture, has confirmed that the film will see a theatrical release across the globe before premiering on Apple TV+. While Apple has already announced that "On The Rocks" would debut on Apple TV+ on October 23, Judge says that it will hit theaters a few weeks beforehand, starting on October 2.

.@A24 have confirmed #OnTheRocks will play in theatres across the globe on Oct 2nd ahead of the feature films streaming debut on Apple TV+ a few weeks later on Oct 23rd! https://t.co/qHecSF1Mm4 — Sigmund Judge (@sigjudge) September 3, 2020

Before hitting theaters, Apple TV+ and Sofia Coppola's 'On the Rocks' will also premiere at the New York Film Festival. The film stars Bill Murray and Rashida Jones about a "young New York mother faced with sudden doubts about her marriage teams up with her larger-than-life playboy father to tail her husband."

If you can't make it to the theater, the film will be debuting globally on Apple TV+ on October 23. You can check out the trailer for "On The Rocks" below: