Canadian carrier Rogers has today announced it will offer six months free Apple Music to customers on select Infinite plans.

In an announcement today the company stated:

Rogers today announced customers can now enjoy over 60 million songs on Apple Music free for their first six months when signing up, available with select Rogers Infinite plans. The offer, available only at Rogers, gives customers free access to Apple Music to enjoy across iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, Mac, HomePod, CarPlay, PC and Android devices.

Customers will be able to get all of the benefits of Apple Music, including a library of 60 million songs, offline listening, and more.

Rogers president Brent Johnston stated:

"We're always looking for ways to deliver more value to our customers and this exclusive Apple Music offer for Rogers Infinite customers is another example of that. Rogers Infinite plans allow our customers to take full advantage of their wireless services, and with this six-month offer on select Infinite plans, they can enjoy over 60 million songs, curated playlists and more with infinite data and no overages."

The offer will be available to both new and existing Apple Music customers on "select Rogers Infinite plans using either an iPhone or Android phone." Customers will be able to access and manage their subscription through the MyRogers app on their device, and Apple Music will be charged directly to their rogers bill once the six month period is over.

You can read the full announcement here. Earlier on Wednesday, UK carrier EE announced the first-ever 'Full Works' contract that will include Apple TV+, Arcade, and Apple Music with an iPhone plan.