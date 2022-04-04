Roku says that it has agreed a new "multi-year extension" with Amazon that will allow it to continue to offer Amazon Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on its devices.

The announcement was made via an exceedingly brief press release that did little more than outline the bare facts — people will still be able to watch their Amazon content on Roku boxes.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — April 4, 2022 — Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) issued the following statement today confirming that it has reached a multi-year extension of its distribution agreement with Amazon: "Roku and Amazon have reached a multi-year extension for their distribution agreement. Customers can continue to access the Prime Video and IMDb TV apps on their Roku devices."

Roku devices already offer multiple streaming services including those supplied by Amazon. Other streaming devices made by Amazon, Apple, and more all offer apps as well, essentially allowing people to buy the hardware that suits them while still having the freedom to watch the content they pay for. This new deal simply means that will continue to be the case for Amazon Prime members who own Roku hardware.

Multiple Roku devices are available depending on what's required and the company recently announced an update to its Roku OS software, too.