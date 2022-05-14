Roundguard, a game that's exactly what you'd get if you mixed Peggle with a roguelike RPG, has a big new update available for download in the App Store. The release adds new Endless and Encore modes and a whole lot more.

The update, which is part of Apple Arcade and will require a subscription to download, is playable on iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV and includes a raft of changes that include fixes and tweaks — including adding +1- to the Warrior's starting health. Changes have also been made to the amount of health added after picking up some level-ups, too.

Alongside those improvements, developer Wonderbelly Games has also added a new Encore mode that's designed to add longevity to the game after completing a normal run. A new Endless mode is also part of the update.

The main additions include: