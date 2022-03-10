Just days after Apple's brand new Studio Display was announced at its March 8 'Peek Performance' event, a new rumor claims Apple has a second display coming later in June with mini-LED technology.

From DSCC's Ross Young:

Still expecting a 27" MiniLED display from Apple in June. Guess it might be a Studio Display Pro…Have confirmed it with multiple companies in their supply chain… And we believe production has already started on the panel for the new display...

The news comes following Apple's announcement of a new 27-inch 5K Retina Studio Display, positioned as a great companion to Apple's new desktop, the Mac Studio.

The news is interesting because of multiple conflicting reports about the 27-inch iMac, which was discontinued this week.

When pressed, Young noted that the new rumored mini-LED display could sit in between the Studio Display and Apple's Pro Display XDR, or that it could be a replacement for the latter given its much higher volume of LEDs.

While Ross Young has plenty of outstanding leaks, everything that he has previously stated has come to pass. As such he has a 100% accuracy rating when it comes to leaking Apple's future plans.

It follows a recent report that Apple was working on a new 7K display to replace the current Pro Display XDR.

It also follows a recent report from Ming-Chi Kuo which claims Apple's next iMac Pro won't launch until 2023.

Young remains fervent that a new 27-inch panel of some sorts is in the pipeline from Apple, it remains to be seen what form the new display will take. However, the timeframe seems to indicate it may be WWDC before we find out.