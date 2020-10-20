Rumor: Apple working on AirTags in two sizes

A new rumor from highly-accurate Twitter leaker l0vetodream states Apple may release its AirTags tracking device in two different sizes.

In classic cryptic fashion, l0vetodream posted overnight simply stating:

big one small one coming soon

big one

small one

coming soon — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) October 20, 2020

This was followed up by another tweet that stated 'tag TAG'. It seems fairly clear that l0vetodream is referring to the notion that Apple is planning to announce two sizes of its AirTags tracking device.

Apple's AirTags have been rumored for some time, and the most recent rumors suggest they may debut alongside Apple's ARM Macs at a November event, after previously being scheduled for a release next year.

From that report:

According to Apple leaker Jon Prosser, since Apple has reportedly delayed the launch of its rumored AirPods Studio headphones, the company is planning on releasing its also rumored AirTags as soon as next month. "With AirPods Studio now being pushed back, it now looks like Apple is going to launch AirTags after all. Currently, they're on schedule to be released with iOS 14.3 (iOS 14.3 will contain features enabled for AirTags) and iOS 14.3 is supposed to be next month.."

Apple's AirTags are rumored to use ultra-wideband technology to help you locate valuables and easily-lost items like phones, keys, and wallets. The suggestion of two sizes could indicate that Apple plans to release a smaller and larger version of the Tile-esque tracking devices to allow different applications, such as the inclusion in a wallet or purse, or perhaps on a keychain. If the most recent rumors regarding an announcement are correct, we only have a few weeks to wait before we find out.