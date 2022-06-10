Rumor: New 2023 12-inch MacBook could feature M2 Pro, Max

What you need to know
- A leak this week says Apple has lots of MacBook upgrades on the way.
- That includes a new 12-inch laptop that could debut next year.
- A new report says it might have the M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple silicon chips.
A recently-leaked 12-inch MacBook Apple may be working on could come with the M2 Pro and M2 Max Apple silicon chips, according to a new report.
The new leak follows a report from Mark Gurman this week, from Thursday:
Gurman also notes that Apple is again ready to get back on the mini-MacBook train. A new 12-inch notebook is said to be in the works with a launch set for late 2023 or early 2024. Apple's previous 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in 2019 and ran Intel chips. The move to Apple silicon would allow for improved performance for a device that was always hamstrung by Apple's assistance on removing all fans.
Now, rising leaker Majin Bu says this could have the new M2 Pro and M2 Max versions of the new Apple silicon chip, suggesting it could join the current 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021) as a more 'Pro' MacBook, rather than a lightweight model like the previous version.
From Friday:
According to what my resource reported, Apple is working on a new 12-inch MacBook Pro that will be released in 2023. We do not know the processor yet but it is supposed to be equipped with M2 Pro and M2 Max, this suggests that it could join to the new 14 and 16 inch lineup.
Gurman also reported that Apple has a new MacBook Air in the works with a 15-inch screen.
While Majin Bu is not a tenured leaker, they previously accurately leaked a new Stage Manager feature for iPadOS 16, and their recent leak about a new iPad Pro with a 14-inch display has been backed up by ultra-reliable leaker Ross Young, suggesting this is a source with accurate inside Apple information.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here are our favorite features coming to Apple Watch in watchOS 9
The newest Apple Watch software — watchOS 9 — will bring several new features to the platform; here are the most important ones.
Glasgow Apple store staff seeking to form Apple's first UK union
Apple store staff in Glasgow have joined a trade union and are planning to file for recognition.
This one underrated iOS 16 feature will keep you occupied all day
iOS 16 will bring a ton of big new features this fall. However, this one feature in particular is already proving to be a favorite of mine, and is a good sign of what could be coming in the future.
Get ready for Prime Day iPad deals soon
Prime Day is just around the corner, and with it are sure to come some impressive deals on Apple's iPad lineup!