Russo Brothers share 'Cherry' teaser featuring Tom Holland

The Russo Brothers have shared a new teaser trailer for the upcoming Apple TV+ original Cherry, set to debut on the platform next month following a theatrical release on February 26.

Remember when you first fell in love? #Cherry is in theaters February 26th and on @AppleTV March 12th. https://t.co/9Pt9eGY8EB pic.twitter.com/WsXL82kvBP — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) February 11, 2021

The new video features the caption "Remember when you first fell in love?", and shows Cherry (played by Tom Holland), trying to tell Emily (Ciara Bravo) how he feels about her.

Cherry follows the story of an Army Medic suffering from severe PTSD. From Apple:

"Cherry" follows the wild journey of a disenfranchised young man from Ohio who meets the love of his life, only to risk losing her through a series of bad decisions and challenging life circumstances. Inspired by the best-selling novel of the same name, "Cherry" features Tom Holland in the title role as an unhinged character who drifts from dropping out of college to serving in Iraq as an Army medic and is only anchored by his one true love, Emily (Ciara Bravo). When Cherry returns home a war hero, he battles the demons of undiagnosed PTSD and spirals into drug addiction, surrounding himself with a menagerie of depraved misfits. Draining his finances, Cherry turns to bank robbing to fund his addiction, shattering his relationship with Emily along the way. Brought to the screen in bold, gritty fashion by visionary directors Anthony and Joe Russo, "Cherry" is a darkly humorous, unflinching coming-of-age story of a man on a universal quest for purpose and human connection.

The new film will debut in theaters on February 26 and will air on Apple TV+ on Friday, March 12.