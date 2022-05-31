What you need to know
- A new report says Safari has 1 billion users.
- That would give is a 19.16% share among internet users.
- It remains dwarfed by Google Chrome's 3.3 billion users.
A new report says that 19% of all internet users now use Safari, giving it more than 1 billion users for the first time.
AtlasVPN reports Tuesday:
According to the findings by the Atlas VPN team, 1,006,232,879 internet users (19.16% of all internet users) now use the Safari browser, making it the second browser with over a billion users. Nevertheless, Google Chrome firmly remains at the top as the most popular browser.
The statistics are based on the GlobalStats browser market share percentage, which was then converted into numbers using the Internet World Stats internet user metric to retrieve the exact numbers.
Those figures give Safari a nearly-20% share of internet browsers, but it's still no match for Google Chrome's mammoth 3.3 billion userbase. As the report notes, Safari ships as Apple's standard browser on all of its best iPhones, iPads, and Macs, and has been boosted recently by a slew of welcome privacy features including Intelligent Tracking Prevention and more.
Down the order, Microsoft Edge has overtaken Firefox with 212 million users, atlasVPN says this could be because of Windows 11 and how tricky it is to change the default browser on Microsoft's latest Windows version.
With WWDC 2022 just around the corner, Apple might well announce even more new features and upgrades for Safari as part of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS, which are all set to get their next iterations at Apple's annual conference next week.
