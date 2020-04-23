Samsung has today announced that it's bringing Apple Music to its Smart TVs!

In a press release Samsung stated:

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that beginning today, it is the first TV brand to integrate Apple Music on its Smart TV Platform. Consumers in over 100 countries will now be able to enjoy Apple Music right away on their Samsung Smart TVs.As people worldwide spend more time at home, Samsung has been adding more entertainment and wellness options to its Smart TV platform. With Apple Music – available on models from 2018 through 2020 – subscribers can stream over 60 million songs ad-free, watch top music videos, and explore thousands of playlists curated by world-class music experts and tastemakers.

Apple Music subscribers will get access to all the features of the mobile service, including daily recommendations and Beats 1 Radio. There's also a new "At Home with Apple Music" feature that includes new editorial playlists, group FaceTime chats with artists, interviews, and more.

In a statement, Samsung's Salek Brodsky said:

"Our goal has always been to deliver the best entertainment experiences to consumers – and as people spend more time at home, we are more committed to that mission than ever... Last year, we were the first TV manufacturer to offer the Apple TV app, and today, we are the first to offer Apple Music. Our partnership with Apple has been instrumental in bringing consumers an unparalleled lineup of different entertainment options, especially as they seek out more content choices from their Smart TVs."

To get access, Samsung Smart TV owners can download Apple Music on the Samsung Smart TV App Store. Then, you just need to sign in with your Apple ID. If you don't have an Apple Music subscription, you can begin one right then and there on your TV, and even get a 3-month free trial. Samsung Smart TV customers will also get access to original shows, trending concerts, and "exclusive content".

