Samsung is no stranger to trolling Apple, but its latest troll job might be its most cringey yet. To throw another jab at Apple, it created a collection of GIFs on Giphy that make fun of the blue bubbles iMessage users send each other. However, the GIFs aren't even that great at dunking on blue bubble users.

In case you are unfamiliar, iPhone and Android users have been having a longstanding disagreement with each other, and one of the biggest points of contention are the blue bubbles iMessage users send each other. If an Android user sends them an SMS message, it'll come out out as a green, unwelcome bubble.

This often leads to Android users being excluded from iMessage group chats, thereby slotting green bubbles as second-class bubbles associated with so-called lesser devices.

Well, Samsung wants to change the narrative by celebrating green bubbles with these whimsical GIFs. But it doesn't stop there. According to The Verge, Samsung has also reached out to Instagram meme pages asking them to share the GIFs along with the hashtag #GreenDontCare.

The end goal is completely wrong because it misses the point, but we won't get into it because the blue bubble debate is far too exhaustive to narrow down in a couple of sentences. What we can imminently ascertain from the GIFs is that they're kind of sad.

Regardless, that has never stopped Samsung from throwing jabs at Apple, even though it often backtracks. This just wasn't one of its best attempts. If you are interested in seeing more of the GIFs, you can do so on Giphy's site. Let's just say it's a weird collection and leave it at that.