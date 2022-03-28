What you need to know
- Samsung has announced its new M8 smart monitor.
- The monitor offers a lot of the same features as Apple's Studio Display for less than half the price.
- It even offers some features that the Studio Display lacks.
Earlier this month, Apple launched the Studio Display to mediocre reviews. The monitor, which features a 5K display, webcam, and speakers, came in at a starting price of $1599. Now, Samsung is looking to undercut Apple with a similar display at half the price.
Today, the company announced the M8, a new smart monitor that features a 32-inch display, webcam, speakers, smarts, and an adjustable stand starting at $699. Kyounghoon Kim, Executive Vice President and Head of Design Team, Visual Display Business, Samsung Electronics, said that the aim of the new monitor was to match the "lifestyles of all kinds of people and preferences."
"We aspired to create a product capable of matching the lifestyles of all kinds of people and preferences. The M8's color palette composed of four different colors was inspired by the theme 'Shades of Nature'. Gazing at the clear blue sky on a bright sunny day, recharging in the lush green forest, or finally bathing in the glow of a sunset."
The 32-inch 4K HDR display features a removable webcam, wide-array microphone, speakers, and a height-adjustable stand. It also has some streaming services built-in as well as supports wireless technologies like AirPlay 2.
When it comes to productivity, the Smart Monitor M8 has it all. The M8 provides a perfect home office environment without using a PC by connecting to various IT devices through the upgraded Smart Hub. The Workspace User Interface offers all services needed to work on one screen, helping users wirelessly connect to a Windows or Mac PC and efficiently use an extensive range of useful features, including Samsung DeX, Apple AirPlay 2 and Microsoft 3652 cloud service, as well as mirroring content from smartphone to the M8.
On top of that, the Smart Monitor M8 has a magnetic and removable SlimFit Cam that can attach to the monitor while keeping desk space neat without any unsightly wires. The SlimFit Cam also features Face Tracking and Auto Zoom functions, swiftly identifying a person's face when on screen and automatically focusing on the subject. In other words, it can follow and capture an individual speaker, a perfect option for active presentation or livestreaming. In addition, the monitor supports video chat apps such as Google Duo, allowing users to work remotely or engage in video conferencing at home or in the workplace using the SlimFit Cam.
To accompany the monitor's wide array of features, the display offers adaptive picture technology, enhancing viewer comfort by automatically adjusting display brightness and color temperature. The M8 also includes a height adjustable stand (HAS) and tilt functionality, allowing users to find the perfect position for every project, movie night or study session.
The M8 monitor will come in four colors: Warm White, Sunset Pink, Daylight Blue, and Spring Green. It has yet to get into the hands of reviewers but, if it does well, it stands to undercut Apple's new Studio Display for those seeking an all-rounder external monitor.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple's 2023 iPhones could use Apple's first periscope camera, says analyst
While it looks increasingly likely that Apple's iPhone 14 won't benefit from a periscope camera, that doesn't mean that the 2023 iPhones won't. That's according to a research note by Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities.
Review: The iPhone 13 Pro is still going strong six months later
The iPhone 13 Pro has been out for a while, but it just recently got refreshed mid-cycle with a stunning Alpine Green color. Is this phone still worth getting, six months later?
Apple TV+ movie 'CODA' wins three Oscars including Best Picture
Apple TV+ picked up no fewer than three Oscars for the movie 'CODA' including the coveted Best Picture award. The winners were announced at the 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles.
These are some of the best iPhone 12 cases you can find right now
The iPhone 12 made its debut release last October. Here are some of the greatest cases you can get right now to keep it protected.