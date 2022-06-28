What you need to know
- A new Samsung deal sees Starbucks-branded accessories that are insanely cool.
- New Galaxy Buds cases look like a cup of coffee and it's just as cool as it sounds.
- Apple previously offered a U2 iPod, but this is way cooler than that.
Companies doing deals that take one brand and mash it up with another isn't a new concept, but sometimes a company does it better than the rest. Samsung is the latest to get things spot on with a new range of accessories that carry Starbucks branding in a way that will make you wish Apple could follow suit.
A new range of Samsung x Starbucks accessories has popped up online and while only available to those in South Korea, some of those accessories are stunning. Like a pair of Galaxy Buds that look like a cup of coffee, for example. Other lookers include phone cases that have Starbucks receipts attached — it's cooler than it sounds!
Apple isn't beyond doing this kind of thing itself, of course. Apple famously worked with U2 to put an entire album on people's iPods while a special U2 iPod was actually pretty sweet. But was it Starbucks sweet? I'm not convinced.
This new range of accessories was spied by 9to5Google and the outlet rightly points out that these Galaxy Byuds cases are actually compatible with multiple earbuds including "Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Buds Pro, and Galaxy Buds Live, as all three share nearly identical charging cases." Sadly, you're going to struggle to fit a pair of AirPods in there!
