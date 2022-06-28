Companies doing deals that take one brand and mash it up with another isn't a new concept, but sometimes a company does it better than the rest. Samsung is the latest to get things spot on with a new range of accessories that carry Starbucks branding in a way that will make you wish Apple could follow suit.

A new range of Samsung x Starbucks accessories has popped up online and while only available to those in South Korea, some of those accessories are stunning. Like a pair of Galaxy Buds that look like a cup of coffee, for example. Other lookers include phone cases that have Starbucks receipts attached — it's cooler than it sounds!

Apple isn't beyond doing this kind of thing itself, of course. Apple famously worked with U2 to put an entire album on people's iPods while a special U2 iPod was actually pretty sweet. But was it Starbucks sweet? I'm not convinced.