Sara Bareilles might be the brains behind Apple TV+ show "Little Voice" but she's also the voice behind a ton of its songs. Ten of those songs are now available on a new album that dropped yesterday.

Spotted by Variety, the new album is titled "More Love: Songs from Little Voice Season One". It's only available to stream currently, but it'll also get a physical release on both CD and vinyl. You'll need to wait for those, though – you won't be able to touch any version of the album until November 6.

This album even has a first to its name, too.

Notably, Bareilles is finally officially releasing a studio version of the title song and lead single, "Little Voice," for the first time, after it served as a title for her debut album but got dropped from the track list due to her record label thinking it wasn't up to snuff.

We learn something new every day!

The full album's track list reads: