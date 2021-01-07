What you need to know
- The Slim X1 Bluetooth and Slim X1 Wired keyboards are compact and portable.
- The Slim X3 Bluetooth and Slim X3 Wired keyboards are full-sized options.
Satechi has announced four new keyboards, all of which are slim and backlit. Two are wireless and two are wired, giving users as much buying choice as possible.
Starting with the Slim X1 in both Bluetooth and wired versions, Satechi has created keyboards that very much look the part. Backlit and black, the Slim X1 is designed to be as compact and portable as possible while still offering a full QWERTY experience.
Satechi's new Slim X1 Backlit Keyboards upgrade workstations for users who are always on-the-go. Whether in a home office or setting up in a café, the full QWERTY layout in an ultra-slim profile allows users to create the ultimate workstation wherever they are. The keyboards' small and compact design can easily be placed in a briefcase or backpack for maximum portability.
Moving on, we have the Slim X3, again in Bluetooth and wired configurations. Imagine a Slim X1 but with a larger footprint and a number pad and you'll have the idea.
Satechi's Slim X3 Backlit Keyboards enhance modern desk spaces with an extended layout including a numeric keypad. While learning or working at home or in the office, the full keyboard design makes typing and data entry convenient. The sleek, low profile build complements any modern workspace with an all-in-one solution to work with ease.
Both keyboards are designed with Macs and iPad in mind and you both Bluetooth keyboards can be paired with multiple devices at the same time for easier device switching.
Satechi's Slim X1 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard and larger Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard are available now on Satechi's website for $69.99 and $89.99, respectively.
The Slim X1 Wired Backlit Keyboard and Slim X3 Wired Backlit Keyboard will be available in late January 2021 for $59.99 and $69.99, respectively.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
This app surfaces stats all about the music you've been listening to
The iOS Music app doesn't tell you how many times you've listened to a song, or what rating it has. But this app does.
Anker announces two new MagSafe-compatible iPhone 12 chargers
Anker has two new products out and they're designed for Apple's MagSafe charging system.
iPhone 12 21% more expensive to make than iPhone 11, says Counterpoint
A new report says the blended materials cost of the iPhone 12 means it is 21% more expensive to produce compared to the iPhone 11.
What games can kids play on the Switch that are fun and safe?
Looking for games you can hand off to your kids without worrying about bad online interactions or adult content? Here are some perfect ones to try!