Satechi has announced four new keyboards, all of which are slim and backlit. Two are wireless and two are wired, giving users as much buying choice as possible.

Starting with the Slim X1 in both Bluetooth and wired versions, Satechi has created keyboards that very much look the part. Backlit and black, the Slim X1 is designed to be as compact and portable as possible while still offering a full QWERTY experience.