Satechi has today unveiled some new accessories for iPhone 13 including new gear for your car and MagSafe compatible accessories.

The company stated:

Satechi, known for producing accessories that make everyday life more convenient, has announced three new chargers, a Magnetic Wireless Car Charger, a 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger, and a 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger. Compatible with the new iPhone 13 line-up, as well as other Apple and Android devices, the sleek chargers come equipped with the latest power delivery technology, guaranteeing an ideal charging experience, anytime, anywhere.

The new MagSafe car charger features Qi wireless charging and is mounted via clips to your car's air vent. There are no cords and the design means you can charge your phone whilst still using it for GPS navigation, music, or Bluetooth.

The new 40W dual USB-C car charger offers 40 watts of power that can charge two devices simultaneously at 20W, fitting into most car cigarette lighters. It has an aluminum design so it shouldn't look out of place in your car, and could be used to charge anything from an iPhone to an iPad.

Finally, there's a new 20W USB-C PD Wall charger that can deliver 50% charge to most devices in just 30 minutes. It's also foldable so you can take it on the road with you when you're done.

Satechi's Magnetic Wireless Car Charger is $44.99 on Amazon, whilst the 20W USB-C PD Wall Charger is just $17.99, also from Amazon.

The new 40W Dual USB-C PD Car Charger is available from Satechi for pre-order for $29.99 and will ship at the beginning of October. Customers can buy both car accessories together from Satechi.net and get 20% off with code CAR20 from now through September 30.

The new arrivals are available from Satechi.net now.

