Satechi, the maker of accessories for iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more, has announced a new Dual Vertical Laptop Stand that can keep two devices safe at the same time.

A dual-device stand, the new product can house any two from a choice of MacBook Pro, iPad, and iPhone — perfect for anyone who has a MacBook Pro that they dock to a Studio Display but also want to be able to watch Apple TV+ on their iPad, for example.