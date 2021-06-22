Professionals, amateurs, and everybody in between can just pick up their iPhone and start recording video. But if you really want to step things up a notch, you might want to consider grabbing one of the best phone gimbals like the DJI OM 4. DJI is becoming one of the best companies for photographers and videographers with a wide array of excellent accessories, and the OM 4 is just one example. But if you've been waiting for a great sale to knock off a few bucks, now's your chance as you can save 20% on DJI's OM 4 thanks to Prime Day. It's just one of many great Prime Day iPhone deals you'll see this week.
In our review of the DJI OM 4, we gave it 4.5 stars, saying that it will "turn your iPhone videos into professional-grade shake-free movies." Being able to avoid worrying about your hands being too shaky, or trying to catch a cinematic shot can be a tall order. The DJI OM 4 can make things just that much easier.
But the OM 4 offers quite a bit more than just that. It also features a few buttons on the handle so you can just start recording whenever you're ready. Double-tapping the "M" button will switch between landscape and portrait modes, letting the OM 4 do the work of switching modes for you.
Keeping your iPhone in place are a series of magnetic grips and clasps, and despite the iPhone 12 Pro Max being a tight fit, it will still get the job done. The OM 4 also has another benefit: It can also be used as a selfie stick or a tripod. The bottom of the handle folds out into the tripod, so you can set up your iPhone to snap a picture. And speaking of pictures, there are gestures that can be used so you can let the OM 4 hit the shutter button for you.
