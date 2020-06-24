If you're all-in on Apple devices, Spigen has a few accessories on sale today from just $6 that you definitely want to check out. The Amazon sale includes protective cases for AirPods as well as bands for Apple Watch, and you can save 50% on whichever you buy by simply entering coupon code SPIGEN50 during checkout.

Half off Spigen Apple Accessories Equip your AirPods with a protective case or strap on a new Apple Watch band at half price with these Spigen deals. Just enter the below code during checkout to score new low prices. $6.99 $13.99 $7 off See at Amazon With coupon: SPIGEN50

If you're using AirPods Pro, you want to grab yourself the Spigen Silicone Fit AirPods Pro case. It goes for $14, though its price falls to just $6.99 with code SPIGEN50. It's available in a few color options and adds a shock-absorbant and scratch-resistant layer to your noise-cancelling earbuds. It also features a carabiner so you easily clip your AirPods Pro to your backpack or keys so you always have them with you.

For those rocking Apple's original AirPods or AirPods 2, Spigen also offers a leather case for just $6.49 with that same coupon.

On the Apple Watch side, you can snag the Spigen's Air Fit Band in 38mm/40mm and 42mm/44mm sizes. The silicone band is comparable to Apple's own Sport Band, though it only costs $6.99 with the 50% off code. It comes in black, white, or pink and features an adjustable length for various wrist sizes. If you want a decent band for your workouts without spending over the odds on Apple's first-party options, this is well worth the pickup.

If you don't yet have a set of AirPods or an Apple Watch on your wrist, there are plenty of AirPods deals and Apple Watch deals to help rectify that, too.