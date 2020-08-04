If fitness and working out is important in your daily routine, it's worth considering one of the Nike editions when buying your first Apple Watch. These Nike-branded models let you track your workouts, listen to audio guided runs using Nike Run Club, and come with exclusive Nike sport bands and watch faces. Today, thanks to a sale at Nike's own website, you can score your Apple Watch Nike Series 5 at a discount with savings up to $80 while supplies last. This sale is reaching a few different models of these smartwatches, including a few which have already sold out. Be sure to place your order soon so you don't miss the opportunity.
Nike offers free standard shipping and free 60-day returns for Nike members. If you're not a Nike member already, it's free to sign up on the Nike website.
Tick Tock
Apple Watch Nike Series 5
The Nike edition Apple Watch Series 5 smartwatches are now on sale at Nike with prices discounted by as much as $80 while supplies last. A few models have already sold out, so be sure to place your order soon.
Prices Vary
Today's sale is on GPS + Cellular models of the Apple Watch Series 5 and includes options starting as low as $424.97. There are 40mm and 44mm variants on sale while supplies last. The most affordable pick of the group is this Apple Watch Nike Series 5 40mm model with a Nike sport band for $424.97; a silver model is on sale for the same price. Meanwhile, 44mm variants are on sale for just $25 more at $449.97.
Nike sells various Apple Watch bands you can use to give your smartwatch a new style any time it feels like you need a change. You can even add a few to today's order to have them shipped along with your new Apple Watch. Then, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best screen protectors for Apple Watch so you can have a way to protect its screen once it arrives.
While you're at Nike, take a look through its sale section which is offering up to 25% off fashion and more.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
It's decision time: 21.5-inch or 27-inch iMac for you?
Should you go with 21.5- or 27-inch? Should you get 4K or 5K? If you're still deciding on which iMac to buy, we have some advice.
Apple announces new iMac with 10th gen Intel Processors, new webcam
Apple has today announced brand new iMac models, featuring internal upgrades for both the 27 and 21-inch models.
ByteDance CEO says 'primary goal' of President Trump is to ban TikTok
CEO of ByteDance Zhang Yiming says the "primary" goal of President Trump and Washington is to ban TikTok, rather than force its sale.
Awesome cases for your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3
Cases add more protection to your Apple Watch Series 2 or Series 3. Here are some the best on the market today.