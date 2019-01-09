Save 90% off the Mac Power User Bundle!

Every Mac that Apple sells comes preloaded with a suite of valuable apps and software but there are a couple gaps that can be filled by third-party developers — especially if you use cloud storage services or want to sync data between your Mac and a non-Apple device like an Android phone

iMore Digital Offers has a great deal for any Mac power users looking for a convenient way to better integrate cloud storage and sync your data across all your non-Apple devices. Check out this great deal on the Mac Power User Bundle. For just $15, you can snag lifetime access to a bundle of valuable apps for your Mac.

With this bundle you get four different programs that will help make it easier to download and access files on your Mac: CloudMounter for Mac : Allows you to expand your storage by mounting your preferred cloud services (Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive) right to your hard drive and giving you native access as if the files were hosted on your computer

: Allows you to expand your storage by mounting your preferred cloud services (Dropbox, Google Drive, Microsoft OneDrive) right to your hard drive and giving you native access as if the files were hosted on your computer SyncMate 7 : Lets you simultaneously sync data between your Mac and other platforms including Android, iCloud and Dropbox, including an Autosync function that does it automatically for you in the background.

: Lets you simultaneously sync data between your Mac and other platforms including Android, iCloud and Dropbox, including an Autosync function that does it automatically for you in the background. Airy YouTube Video Downloader : Perfect for downloading your favorite videos from YouTube for offline viewing, and also lets you extract audio from any YouTube video so you can download your favorite songs as MP3s

: Perfect for downloading your favorite videos from YouTube for offline viewing, and also lets you extract audio from any YouTube video so you can download your favorite songs as MP3s VideoDuke Downloader: Another video downloader that's a bit more advanced, letting you save complete channels and playlists off of YouTube with functionality built in for Dailymotion and Vimeo too

