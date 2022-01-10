Apple's M1 Mac mini is difficult to go wrong with, even at its normal price. But right now you can put one on your desk, under your TV, or even into a server rack for the bargain price of just $599.99. Amazon is taking $50 off right out the gate, with another $49.01 removed when you check out.

The Mac mini is perhaps the best Mac for a whole ton of people and that speedy M1 Apple silicon is absolutely part of the reason. It's fast, quiet, and cool and it'll chew through pretty much anything you throw at it.

Whether you're looking to edit some video or just need a solid machine for office tasks, this Mac mini will do the job and then some!

A Mac mini at a price you can't say no to!