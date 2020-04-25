Apple's iMac is beautifully designed and packs all its power behind the display so you don't have an eyesore of a tower sitting beside your screen or taking up space under your desk. They can get pretty pricey directly at Apple, which is why when a sale elsewhere rolls around you really want to pay attention. Today only, Woot has Apple's 21.5-inch iMac on sale for just $999.99 while supplies last. That saves you $300 off the usual cost of this mid-2017 model, though you'll want to shop quickly as this offer could sell out at any moment.

The all-in-one iMac on sale today features a 21.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Retina display for gorgeous visuals that put other all-in-ones to shame. Along with its Intel Core i5 quad-core processor, this iMac is equipped with 8GB DDR4 memory, 1TB SATA hard drive, AMD Radeon Pro 555 2GB graphics, and built-in stereo speakers. There's an integrated webcam and microphone as well, perfect for making video calls to your friends or joining in on video conferences for work.

Apple's Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad and a Magic Mouse are included with today's purchase as well. That means you'll have everything you need to get this computer up and running once it arrives at your home.

If you happen to miss out on today's deal or if you're looking for an even better iMac, be sure to visit our best iMac of 2020 guide.

Woot generally charges $6 per order for shipping, though you can score free shipping on today's order by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you've never been a member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial to have your orders shipped for free at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.