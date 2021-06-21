Amazon Prime Day is not only a great time to check out the best Prime Day iPhone deals, it's also a great time to snag some of the best accessories for iPhones, like this range of screen protectors and chargers from Belkin. With savings of up to 43% to be had on accessories like screen protectors for iPhone 12 and wireless chargers, there's something for everyone!
Belkin Wireless Charging Pad 7.5W
This Belkin wireless charger will charge any iPhone from the iPhone 8 upwards at 7.5W, and will also charge other phones from Samsung and the like, as well as compatible Apple AirPods thanks to Qi wireless charging technology. This is 43% off, down from $39.99. You can also grab a slightly cheaper 5W version for less than $20
Belkin Screen Protectors
A multitude of Belkin Screen protectors are available for purchase with big Prime Day savings. There are options for the iPhone 12 mini, 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, as well as the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro, as well as the iPhone XR. You can choose between tempered glass for maximum protection or even privacy screen protectors that darken your display to prying eyes.
Belkin UV Sanitizer for Phone + Wireless Charger
Belkin's UV Sanitizer is the perfect solution for keeping your phone, keys, cards, and accessories free of germs. It uses UV light to sanitize anything you can fit inside its case, and it doubles as a wireless charger for your iPhone, rated up to 10W. At just $49 instead of $80, this is one of the best deals to be had from Belkin on Prime Day
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
