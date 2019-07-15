Any deal on Apple hardware is a good deal, and Amazon UK has come up with the goods for its Prime Day event. We're seeing some fairly hefty discounts on iPhone and iPad in particular, with maximum discounts of up to 25%. These will only be good until the end of Prime Day or until they've all gone, so if you've been waiting for an opportunity like this, now is the time to buy.

Here are the best of the deals on Apple hardware.

iPhone

iPad

Accessories

Be sure to check out the entire sale lineup and be sure not to miss out!

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.