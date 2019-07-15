Ready to switch your carrier? If you've been holding out for a great deal on Verizon, now's the time: you can get up to $650 back when you join Verizon Wireless You'll get a $200 gift card when you buy a new iPhone on Verizon monthly payments and transfer your number, as well as up to $450 more in monthly credits when you trade-in your old iPhone.
I joined Verizon back in February with my iPhone XS and haven't looked back. I'm on the Above Unlimited plan, and it's a great plan with unlimited high-speed LTE data, up to 20GB of high-speed hotspot data each month, and 5 included travel pass roaming days per month. I joined Verizon and bought my own device, which gave me a $250 gift card – an offer you can also take advantage of right now!
To get the best deal, you'll want to trade in your old phone. If you've got an iPhone 7, and you want a new iPhone, why not pick up the iPhone XS Max for $41.66 per month. Trade-in your iPhone 7 and bring your number to Verizon, and you'll get $650 back, meaning the iPhone XS Max will cost you just $349.84 over the length of your contract!
Alternatively, you can snag a a free year of Mint Mobile service when you purchase a new iPhone XR or XS during Prime Day. If you'd rather have a completely unlocked phone, Mint Mobile will give you $50 off a new unlocked iPhone, as well as three months of free service. If you buy a new iPhone separately from Verizon, you can also get $250 back by moving your number to a new SIM plan with Verizon, which could reduce the price of your iPhone further!
To get started with any of these offers, check out these Verizon deals.
Latest And Best Prime Day Deals
More Prime Day Deals
Ring Alarm home security systems
Various configurations of the Ring Alarm are discounted to their best prices yet exclusively for Prime members at Amazon through Tuesday night to help keep your home secure.
Sonos Beam Smart TV sound bar with 2 $50 Amazon gift cards
$359.00
$499.00
Save $140
That's just so much savings in one deal. You'll have to wait for the physical gift cards, but that's basically $100 to spend however you want.
PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB console with Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn
$249.99
$359.98
Save $110
This deal on the PlayStation 4 Slim console saves you $50 off its regular price while also including Marvel's Spider-Man and Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition for free. You'll just need an Amazon Prime membership to snag it.
Echo Show 5
$49.99
$89.99
Save $40
It's only been on the market since May, but it hasn't escaped the Prime Day price cuts.
Save on Ring products today only
Whether you need a video doorbell, whole home alarm system, or some lights to brighten a dark area, Amazon has it all marked down today!
Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB unlocked Prism Black Android smartphone
$599.99
$900.00
Save $300
We love the Galaxy S10, and we love deals. This combines two of our true loves in one!
Extra 20% off Amazon Warehouse
Amazon Warehouse sells a myriad of items in varying conditions, from refurbished to open-box, used, warehouse-damaged, and more. It's a great place to snag a deal, and now Prime members can save an extra 20% off select items at checkout.
Ring Video Doorbell 2 (Certified Refurbished)
$89.99
$169.99
Save $80
Amazon is taking $80 off the certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2, which lets you see and speak with visitors at your front door no matter where you are in the world.