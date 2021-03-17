What you need to know
- SceneFlow is a new iPhone app that gives you personization options that the Home app simply doesn't.
- Users can change the layout of the app to make it just so.
Apple's HomeKit is pretty swell and the Home app does its job. But it doesn't do it with any kind of real customization in mind. SceneFlow is a new app for iPhone that very much does because you can make the app look exactly how you'd like it to look.
SceneFlow lets you take your HomeKit accessories, whether they're lights, security cameras, or anything else, and put them wherever you like on the app's home screen. You can change how each device appears as well, so lights could be a simple on-screen button while cameras display a preview of what they're seeing.
Get ready for a view of your home like you've never seen before. SceneFlow tailors the app for your home with dedicated access to Lighting, Cameras and Security. Premium users can go even further with advanced customizations like no other app.
Much of the customization is behind the SceneFlow Premium subscription, available for $1.99 per month or $19.99 annually. And it's worth every penny for those who want to get the most out of the app, too.
- Next Level Customization: Place anything, anywhere on your Home screen, without the limitations of a grid. Effortlessly resize them to find a look that's right for you.
- Custom Icons: Add your own icons for any device, scene, or room. You can even replace the icons for the app tabs. SceneFlow supports custom icons from files or photos.
You can download SceneFlow from the App Store now and it's free. There's a one-week trial for those wanting to take the Premium features for a spin, too.
Now that you have a great app for all your HomeKit needs it's time to treat yourself to one of the best HomeKit cameras to go with it, too. What about a smart plug for HomeKit use instead?
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
2021 iPad Pro not shipping until April at the earliest, says Digitimes
A new Digitimes report indicates the new 2021 iPad Pro is expected to begin shipping in April at the very eariest, amidst reports Apple's March event will actually take place in April.
Apple's $4.7 billion Green Bond fund is starting to pay dividends
A new press release from Apple has revealed the company funded 17 Green Bond projects in 2020, resulting in the generation of 1.2 gigawatts of renewable energy and a 921,000 metric ton reduction in carbon emissions.
Google follows Apple in halving Google Play fees, with one major difference
Google has announced that it is halving its Google Play fees to 15% for all developers on their first $1 million in revenue, a move it says affects 99% of developers.
These HomeKit-enabled smart light switches are the best of the best
The best HomeKit light switches are an easy way to modernize your home with the latest smart technology. Here's our guide to the best HomeKit switches on the market today.