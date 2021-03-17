Apple's HomeKit is pretty swell and the Home app does its job. But it doesn't do it with any kind of real customization in mind. SceneFlow is a new app for iPhone that very much does because you can make the app look exactly how you'd like it to look.

SceneFlow lets you take your HomeKit accessories, whether they're lights, security cameras, or anything else, and put them wherever you like on the app's home screen. You can change how each device appears as well, so lights could be a simple on-screen button while cameras display a preview of what they're seeing.

Get ready for a view of your home like you've never seen before. SceneFlow tailors the app for your home with dedicated access to Lighting, Cameras and Security. Premium users can go even further with advanced customizations like no other app.

Much of the customization is behind the SceneFlow Premium subscription, available for $1.99 per month or $19.99 annually. And it's worth every penny for those who want to get the most out of the app, too.

Next Level Customization: Place anything, anywhere on your Home screen, without the limitations of a grid. Effortlessly resize them to find a look that's right for you.

Custom Icons: Add your own icons for any device, scene, or room. You can even replace the icons for the app tabs. SceneFlow supports custom icons from files or photos.

You can download SceneFlow from the App Store now and it's free. There's a one-week trial for those wanting to take the Premium features for a spin, too.

