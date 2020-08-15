The clock's ticking on this stellar Apple Watch Series 5 deal at Walmart. While supplies last, Walmart has the Apple Watch Series 5 on sale today for just $299, saving you $130 off its regular price. Today's deal is only valid on the 40mm version of the Apple Watch in silver with a white band, though luckily Apple makes it easy to switch out the bands if you're not a fan of the color. Walmart includes free next-day or 2-day shipping with your purchase, though you'll want to shop soon as this deal won't last for long.

Tick Tock Apple Watch Series 5 Walmart has the 40mm Apple Watch Series 5 on sale today in silver with a white band at a $130 discount off its usual cost. This deal could sell out quick, so be sure to shop soon! $299.00 $429.00 $130 off See at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 5's biggest upgrade is its new always-on display. It allows you to check the time without a big arm movement, unlike previous models. There are other upgrades like a built-in compass, boosted 32GB storage, improved S5 processor, plus all of the health and fitness smarts of the previous-generation model. If you're unsure whether to upgrade from the Series 4 to the Series 5, check out our handy guide for an in-depth comparison of the two. Of course, being the stainless steel model, this Apple Watch has GPS + Cellular built-in so you can track workouts accurately and stay connected even without your phone nearby.

Still unsure whether an Apple Watch Series 5 is the right smartwatch for you? Our Everything You Need to Know guide on the watch can take you through all the ins and outs of this latest model.

It's unclear exactly how long Walmart's offer will remain, but we doubt it will be available for long. With the money you save today, you can snap up some of these great Apple Watch accessories too. Walmart offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, though you may also be able to select free in-store pickup to receive your new Apple Watch even faster.