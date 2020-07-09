Considering an iMac Pro but don't want to spend $5,000 to get in the door? Well, you're in luck as Woot has a deal available today that allows you to add the powerful machine to your setup in refurbished condition while saving close to $1,400.

Available for just $3,599.99, the base-spec iMac Pro has been refurbished by Appleso you know it will look and work like new and even comes with a 1-year warranty. Considering refurb machines at Apple still fetch $4,249, this is a great deal, though you only have until the end of the day or until sold out to take advantage of it.

Pro savings Apple iMac Pro The iMac Pro is a supercharged version of the 27-inch iMac aimed at professional users. This base-spec model packs a 3.2 GHz Intel Xeon W 8-core processor, 32GB of DDR4-2666 RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It's refurbished by Apple and has a 1-year warranty. $3599.99 $4999.00 $1399 off See at Woot

Despite being the base-spec iMac Pro, it's still stacked in terms of specs. It is equipped with a 3.2 GHz Intel Xeon W 8-core processor, Apple T2 chip, 32GB of 2666MHz DDR4 RAM, Radeon Pro Vega 56 8GB graphics, plus 1TB of all-flash SSD storage. All of that power is packed in behind a gorgeous Retina 5K display. On the back, there's plenty of I/O including four Thunderbolt 3 ports, four USB 3.0 ports, RJ-45 Ethernet, an SD slot, and even a 3.5mm audio jack.

The iMac Pro isn't for everyone — it's aimed squarely at professional users (think photographers, video editors, app developers, etc.). If your use case demands that sort of power, then the iMac Pro is the all-in-one Mac to be looking at. This is one of the best iMac deals we've seen in a long time meaning you'll have plenty of savings left over to spend on matching space gray accessories.

Today's sale at Woot also features refurb MacBook Pro and iPad models, though it only has a few more hours left to go and supplies are already dwindling, so be sure to visit Woot to see the full selection before it comes to an end. Also note that Woot charges a $6 shipping fee on all orders unless you log in with an Amazon Prime account to score free shipping. If you don't have one yet, starting a free 30-day trial of Prime will work to snag free shipping too.