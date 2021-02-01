Getting your hands on an iPhone doesn't have to come at such a high price. If you want to save some cash on the purchase, buying refurbished is usually a great way to spend less on your next device.

Thanks to a sale at Woot, the price on refurbished iPhone XR devices is dropping even lower. Right now you can pick up the refurbished iPhone XR on sale for $329.99. The models on sale at Woot are 'Grade A' refurbs meaning they'll show only minimal cosmetic wear and have been tested to ensure they work like new.

Refurb savings Apple iPhone XR (Refurbished) Buying a refurbished device is always a reliable way to save some cash, and Woot is offering extra savings on the refurbished iPhone XR right now in black or red. These have been tested and inspected to ensure they work like new. $329.99 $499.00 $169 off See at Woot

Though the iPhone XR originally debuted as a more affordable iPhone at a regular price of $750, it has since dropped in price to $499 when purchased brand new. Today's deal saves you an additional $170 off that cost, making this one of the best iPhone deals around right now. BackMarket has similarly priced refurbished iPhone XR models in a flash sale there.

The refurbished models of the iPhone XR on sale today at Woot feature a 6.1-inch display and Apple's A12 Bionic 2.49 GHz 8-core processor, along with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. You also get Apple's Face ID security tech, wireless charging, and a water-resistant design.

Today's low price of $330 is part of a one-day sale at Woot, so you'll want to place your order soon. Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.