Leaving your iPhone unprotected is like asking for trouble. You spend so much on the device, you can spend a bit more on a proper case too. Luckily, today you won't have to spend too much as select Apple iPhone 11 cases are now on sale for as low as $11.99. These official Apple cases normally sell for closer to $30 or more, and it's likely that they won't last very long at this price. Take a look below for the best options on sale today.

The most affordable model on sale today is for the iPhone 11 Pro. This black Apple iPhone 11 Pro case is now just $11.99 while supplies last. You can choose free in-store pickup to skip the shipping charge or add more items to your order to reach a total of $35 or more for free shipping. This flexible, silicone case is made exclusively for the iPhone 11 Pro and is a pretty nice way to give your device a new look.

Meanwhile, owners of the standard iPhone 11 can grab this white Apple iPhone 11 case on sale for $13.17 today. This deal is available at both Walmart and Amazon, so if you have a Prime membership, it'd be easier to shop at Amazon to skip the shipping charge. Then again, you can always start a 30-day Prime trial if you're not a member already.

Clear iPhone 11 cases are now on sale for $14.99 via Walmart as well.

These deals surely won't last for long, so be sure to head to either Walmart or Amazon and pick up the case of your choice before they're all sold out. Walmart offers free shipping on orders totaling $35 or more, while Amazon's free shipping comes with orders of just $25 or more, or with an Amazon Prime membership.