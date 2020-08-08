For just one day only, Woot has select MacBook configurations on sale in open box condition with prices starting as low as $879.99. Though open box models aren't sealed, they're oftentimes just as unused as any brand new product out there.
The biggest thing you miss out on by choosing an open box model is the full Apple warranty, though Woot does include at least 60 days of the original Apple warranty with the purchase. We've seen these sales sell out quickly in the past, so if you're interested you'll want to pick one up sooner than later.
MAC-NIFICENT SAVINGS
Apple MacBook and MacBook Pro sale
Open-box or refurbished is the way to go if you want to save big bucks. Today only, Woot's having a sale on select MacBook models, including MacBook, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air in open-box and refurbished condition while supplies last.
Limited Time Offer
There are a few refubished models in the sale, such as the 2019 MacBook Pro on sale for $1,019.99, and though these have potentially been used before, they've been inspected and tested to ensure they're in proper working condition before being sold in this sale at Woot. Woot even includes a 90-day warranty with the purchase of this model.
Woot's sale has several different models of MacBook computers in stock currently, from the 16-inch 2019 MacBook Pro to the 12-inch 2017 MacBook, and various models in between. The most affordable open box model on sale today is the 13.3-inch mid-2017 MacBook Pro on sale for $879.99, though for less than $100 more you can score this 2020 MacBook Air model on sale for $969.99. If you can spend a bit more than that, you have plenty of other options to choose from while today's sale is still live.
Shipping at Woot is generally $6 per order, though you can score free shipping by logging in with an Amazon Prime account before checking out. If you're not a Prime member already, consider starting a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon. You'll also gain access to all of Prime's usual perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and much more.
