If your whole family is quarantined and you're surrounded by people watching kids videos, binging dramas, and jamming to loud music, you might just need a way to listen to your own entertainment privately. There's never been a better time to get yourself a pair of Apple AirPods, and the 2nd-generation buds with a charging case are down to $121.99 through the eBay seller electronicsbasket. This is a popular and reputable seller with a feedback score over 37,000 that's 100% positive. These earbuds also come with an Apple warranty.

The same version go for $159 at Apple, and the next best price is $140 at Best Buy. This deal beats out one we saw from electronicsbasket over a week ago by just a little bit where they dropped to $123.

In our review of the 2nd generation AirPods from last year, we said "these new, second generation AirPods are a real treat. They're faster, more convenient to charge, make you sound better, and give you Hey Siri right in your ears."

The 2nd-generation AirPods include an improved H1 headphones chip that gives these earbuds the ability to access Siri and read your text messages to you. They also have a a super simple setup that allows the AirPods to automatically connect to your Apple mobile device simply by being near it.

Use the controls on the earbuds to easily play or skip forward in your music simply by tapping. The earbuds are actually smart enough to detect when they are in your ears and will automatically pause when you remove them.

And when the five-hour battery runs low, just drop the earbuds in the charging case and recharge without having to plug in right away. All-in-all you can't go wrong with these since they're so easy to use and sound as good as they do.

We also track deals on AirPods regularly, so if you want one of the other variations (like the AirPods 2 with the wireless charging case), you can stay on top of the best prices right here. That expertise is how we know this is a real bargain today.