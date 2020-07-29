There's no denying Apple products are expensive. It's partly why there's such a strong market for refurbished Apple gear, and that's often the way to go if you want to save some cash.

Right now, you can score a refurbished 12-inch Macbook for as little as $599 in very good condition via Back Market. Given that these machines sold for $999 new and still go for nearer $700 refurbished, this is a stellar deal. All of the machines sold through Back Market have been tested and inspected to ensure they work like new and come backed by a 12-month warranty.

Refurb savings Refurbished Apple MacBook (Early 2015) Offered in very good condition and with a 12-month warranty, these 12-inch MacBook models are equipped with a Retina display, Intel Core M processor, 256GB storage, and 8GB RAM. You'd pay nearer $700 elsewhere. $599.00 $679.00 $80 off See at Back Market

Where portability trumps power, the 12-inch Apple MacBook is still a great choice, even if these 2015 machines are slightly older. They are the lightest MacBook models ever and are more than powerful enough for day-to-day computing tasks.

The models on sale at Back Market, in space gray or gold, feature Intel's Core M3 processor, a 256GB SSD, and 8GB RAM. The super lightweight design makes it perfect for taking to lectures or using around the house.

Apple has since discontinued the 12-inch MacBook in favor of updated 13-inch MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models, though neither of those is available as affordable as today's Back Market deal. If you're not yet sure which MacBook model is right for you, be sure to take a look at our guide to the best MacBook models on the market to help you make up your mind.