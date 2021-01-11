What you need to know
- Scosche is releasing the next iteration of its popular Rhythm+ Armband Heart Rate Monitor.
- They are also releasing a new portable antibacterial sanitizer that is more effective but safer than bleach.
- Both products will be available in Spring 2021 for $79.99.
Scosche, one of the leading brands for phone mounts and other consumer tech accessories, has unveiled the next version of the Rhythm+2.0 Waterproof Armband Heart Rate Monitor, as well as the new MagicFogger Portable Antibacterial Sanitizer at CES 2021.
Rhythm+2.0 Armband Heart Rate Monitor
The original Scosche Rhythm+ Monitor Armband was one of our top choices for best external heart rate monitors for iPhone and Apple Watch, so we're excited to see the next iteration from Scosche. With Rhythm+2.0, you're getting a waterproof armband heart rate monitor that is patented with an optical sensor that is able to continuously measure blood flow as well as your body movement, giving you highly accurate readings. It's just as accurate as a chest strap monitor, but much more comfortable to wear during any type of physical activity.
The Rhythm+2.0 uses Valencell®'s PerformTek® biometric sensor technology, which is one of the only continuous heart rate monitoring technologies that is actually proven, through extensive testing, to be the most accurate during any exercise and environment. Scosche uses green and yellow LEDs in the Rhythm+2.0 to measure blood flow accurately for all skin tones. There is also a built-in accelerometer that provides even more hyper-accurate measurements.
Scosche's Rhythm+2.0 easily pairs with any smartphones and smartwatches, including the best iPhone and best Apple Watch, as well as other fitness equipment within a 100-foot wireless range. It has a dual-mode radio that transmits to both ANT+ and Bluetooth devices, and it integrates with over 200 of the most popular fitness apps. Rhythm+2.0 also has an IP68 rating, so it's dustproof, sweatproof, and waterproof up to three meters. The rechargeable battery gives you up to 24 hours of workout time between charges, and it comes with a compact charger and charging cord. You'll need to purchase a charging/carrying/storage case separately.
The Rhythm+2.0 will be available Spring 2021 at Scosche.com and other select retailers for an MSRP of $79.99.
MagicFogger Portable Antibacterial Sanitizer
The next product that Scosche unveiled at CES 2021 is the MagicFogger Portable Antibacterial Sanitizer. This product is designed to be used inside vehicles, homes, officse, schools, restaurants, airplanes, and pretty much anywhere else that needs a little sanitizing these days with COVID-19 rampaging about.
The MagicFog mist "immediately attaches to, attacks, and kills, germs and viruses." Scosche claims that the MagicFog mist is 100x stronger than bleach while also being 100% organic and completely safe for humans, animals, and the environment. In fact, it's safe to use in occupied spaces, and MagicFog "kills 99.94% of microbes and his highly effective against viruses."
MagicFogger is powered by a 3200mAh rechargeable battery, and there is a 1.5-ounce refillable reservoir. When you buy the MagicFogger, it will come with an 8-ounce MagicFog refill bottle. More 8-ounce refills will be available for purchase from Scosche.com once the MagicFogger launches in Spring 2021. It comes in black or white colors and will retail for $79.99 MSRP at Scosche.com.
