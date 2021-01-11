Scosche, one of the leading brands for phone mounts and other consumer tech accessories, has unveiled the next version of the Rhythm+2.0 Waterproof Armband Heart Rate Monitor, as well as the new MagicFogger Portable Antibacterial Sanitizer at CES 2021.

The original Scosche Rhythm+ Monitor Armband was one of our top choices for best external heart rate monitors for iPhone and Apple Watch, so we're excited to see the next iteration from Scosche. With Rhythm+2.0, you're getting a waterproof armband heart rate monitor that is patented with an optical sensor that is able to continuously measure blood flow as well as your body movement, giving you highly accurate readings. It's just as accurate as a chest strap monitor, but much more comfortable to wear during any type of physical activity.

The Rhythm+2.0 uses Valencell®'s PerformTek® biometric sensor technology, which is one of the only continuous heart rate monitoring technologies that is actually proven, through extensive testing, to be the most accurate during any exercise and environment. Scosche uses green and yellow LEDs in the Rhythm+2.0 to measure blood flow accurately for all skin tones. There is also a built-in accelerometer that provides even more hyper-accurate measurements.

Scosche's Rhythm+2.0 easily pairs with any smartphones and smartwatches, including the best iPhone and best Apple Watch, as well as other fitness equipment within a 100-foot wireless range. It has a dual-mode radio that transmits to both ANT+ and Bluetooth devices, and it integrates with over 200 of the most popular fitness apps. Rhythm+2.0 also has an IP68 rating, so it's dustproof, sweatproof, and waterproof up to three meters. The rechargeable battery gives you up to 24 hours of workout time between charges, and it comes with a compact charger and charging cord. You'll need to purchase a charging/carrying/storage case separately.

The Rhythm+2.0 will be available Spring 2021 at Scosche.com and other select retailers for an MSRP of $79.99.

MagicFogger Portable Antibacterial Sanitizer