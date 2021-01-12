Scosche, one of the leading brands for phone mounts and other mobile tech accessories, has another product launch during CES 2021: the new PowerVolt Car and Wall Chargers with Power Delivery. These chargers are ultra compact and super fast, and they will likely end up being one of the best iPhone 12 chargers that you could purchase.

As you may already know by now, when Apple launched the iPhone 12 series of smartphones, while a USB-C to Lightning cable was included, the charging brick was left out. To add salt to the wound, Apple said that while the iPhone 12 was capable of fast charging, it requires the USB-C to Lightning cable, which isn't compatible with previous charging bricks that came with iPhones. You need a charging brick with at least 20W output Power Delivery to get the most out of your iPhone 12's charging capabilities. While Apple sells its own 20W USB-C Power Adapter for $19, there are certainly better options from third-party accessory makers out there, such as Scosche.

The PowerVolt USB-C Car and Wall Chargers give you all of the benefits of ultra-fast, ultra-safe charging with Power Delivery, but in a convenient and compact package, while also having an aesthetically pleasing form factor. With Scosche PowerVolt, you get charging speeds that are up to 4x faster than the standard 5W charger, and it supports Fast Charge for your Apple devices, as well as Samsung and Google smartphones and tablets. Scosche also has USB and UL certification, so the PowerVolt chargers all have smart circuitry that communicates with your devices to achieve the fastest and safest charge rate.

There are multiple vehicle and wall options available for the Scosche PowerVolt, so you can choose the one that suits your charging needs when it comes to iPhones, smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. You can opt for single or dual ports with pretty much any combination of USB-C, USB-A, or both. For both the Car and Wall versions of the PowerVolt, you can choose between black or white color options, and the car chargers have a subtle blue LED power indicator light.

You can buy PowerVolt USB-C PD Chargers right now from Scosche. Car chargers start at $19.99 and go up to $34.99, depending on number and type of ports. The wall chargers start at $24.99 and go up to $49.99.

Earlier in the week, Scosche announced the next version of the Rhythm+ 2.0 Armband Heart Rate Monitor and MagicFogger.