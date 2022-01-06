As CES 2022 continues on, SCOSCHE is on a roll when it comes to unveiling new products. Today's announcement involves two new waterproof wireless speakers that also feature MagSafe compatibility.

The BoomCanMS Portable Speaker is super compact and convenient while also delivering big sound. And with MagSafe compatibility, it can magnetically connect to the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series device. If you don't have a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, don't worry — SCOSCHE includes a magnetic MagicPlate that attaches to the back of your phone for backwards compatibility. When the BoomCanMS is attached to your phone, it doubles as a kickstand, and it has an IPX7 waterproof rating.

With BoomCanMS, you get Bluetooth 5.0 for a quick and consistent connection with low latency. It also delivers rich and powerful sound, especially considering the size. If you pair two BoomCanMS speakers, you can achieve wireless stereo sound. BoomCanMS gets about five hours of playtime per charge, and only takes about an hour and a half to recharge via USB-C. BoomCanMS Portable Speaker comes in two colors: black or white. It launches Spring 2022 for $39.99. This is surely going to become one of our favorite Bluetooth speakers for iPhone, no doubt.

SCOSCHE also unveiled the BoomBottle Magnetic Portable Speaker. While the BoomBottle is not new, it is now MagSafe compatible thanks to a circle of Neodymium magnets at the top. These magnets will align and securely hold an iPhone 12 and later, even in MagSafe compatible cases. It also comes with a MagicPlate for backwards compatibility with older iPhones. At the bottom of the BoomBottle Magnetic are more magnets, which help secure the speaker to metal surfaces.

With BoomBottle Magnetic Portable Speaker, there are two passive subwoofers and two 10W speakers, giving the speaker impressive bass and crisp highs. Whether indoors or out, the built-in audio equalizer automatically adjusts audio to the environment, making sure it's optimal, and you can pair two together for wireless stereo sound. It's IPX7 rated waterproof and has a stainless steel bottle opener, making it perfect for outdoor parties. SCOSCHE includes a USB-A to USB-C cable for charging, and an LED indicator shows battery level.

BoomBottle MagSafe Compatible Portable Speaker launches this summer, and will cost $129.99.