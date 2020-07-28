What you need to know
- Mark Duplass sat down with Deadline to talk about "The Morning Show."
- The actor says the second season is undergoing rewrites to incorporate the pandemic.
- He also talked about his disappointment in some actors not receiving Emmy nominations.
"The Morning Show" was only two episodes into shooting their second season when the pandemic shut down their production schedule, but that has not stopped the cast and crew from moving the series forward.
Reported by Deadline, the writers for the series are working to incorporate the pandemic into the second season of the series, a flexibility in environment that Mark Duplass, who plays Chip Black on the show, seems to have also affected the first season.
"We shot two episodes before we shut down due to the pandemic," he told Deadline following the Emmy nominations announcement on Tuesday, "but I know that they're also rewriting, which is crazy because that's what happened in the first season. They had a whole set of scripts (then) and they rewrote everything to include the #MeToo movement, and now we've got other, larger, global phenomenon to deal with. I don't know what they're doing but I know they're rewriting."
While Steve Carell, Jennifer Aniston, Bill Crudup, and Mark Duplass have all received Emmy nominations for their performances in the first season, Reese Witherspoon was not graced with a nomination. Duplass says he is disappointed about the lack of a nomination for the actress, as well as some of his other colleagues.
"I'm bummed about Reese, I'm bummed about Karen Pittman, I'm bummed about Gugu and I'm bummed about Desean Terry. I'm bummed about all of my scene partners," he said. "They all put in great performances. Some of them are flashier and some of them talked more for certain reasons, and I know it sounds cliché, but the truth is, to single them out is sort of a crazy process."
Duplass is unsure as to when "The Morning Show" will be able to return to production, so we are most likely in for a long wait for the second season to hit the small screen.
